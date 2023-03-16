Case opened against man who attempted to ‘extort’ Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa

Johannesburg – A criminal case has been opened at the Hillbrow police station against Dinesh Haribhai, who is accused of attempting to extort actress and media personality Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa. Activist and Black First Land First (BLF)'s Zwelakhe Dubasi has accused Haribhai of using his daughter Cyan Haribhai to extort money from the wealthy media family.

Cyan Haribhai is reportedly suing Mlotshwa for R143 million for photos she allegedly took of her at South African Fashion Week that Mlotshwa later reposted on her social media. Dubasi said the Haribhai know that no court in South Africa would grant them a R143m victory for Mlotshwa sharing her own pictures on social media. "Celebrities share their own pictures all the time. Those pictures were taken by journalists and photographers, but the journalists never sued them for sharing their own pictures.

"This is a clear case of attempted extortion and victimisation. Why would a photographer sue a model for sharing their pictures? I would imagine that photographers take delight in the models themselves sharing their pictures." Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa. l INSTAGRAM "Why did Cyan Haribhai take pictures of Enhle if she didn’t want Enhle to share her own pictures? Is this a plot to get an out-of-court settlement? "It’s preposterous. This is another case where successful black families are harassed and extorted by people looking for money. The police have said this matter may even be investigated by the Hawks. The Haribhais must be fully investigated," Dubasi said.

Cyan Haribhai reportedly sent a lawyer’s letter to Mlotshwa, but Mlotshwa "kept her peace". Mlotshwa reportedly deleted the photos from her social media accounts over three years ago. The police have confirmed to The Star that a case has been opened against Dinesh Haribhai and that Cyan Haribhai will also be investigated for extortion.