Mpumalanga - Three suspects were killed and three others including a police officer, were wounded during a shootout between police and a group of robbers in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga on Monday morning. According to the national police spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo, during an intelligence driven operation, members of various disciplines of the South African Police Services (SAPS) responded to a cash-in-transit heist in progress at a post office in Bushbuckridge.

“As the group of armed robbers were busy off-loading money from the CIT van outside the post office where they had held the security officers at gunpoint, the multidisciplinary SAPS team intercepted them leading to a high speed car chase,” Naidoo said.

Naidoo added that the chase led to a shootout between the suspects and the police, resulting in three suspects being shot and killed, another two shot and wounded.

The wounded suspects have been transported to a nearby health facility under police guard.

“An unknown number of suspects fled the scene in a Toyota Hilux and a silver Mercedes Benz after they forcefully stopped passer-by’s and hijacked them. The Toyota Hilux was later recovered abandoned near Hazyview,” Naidoo said.

“In the process, police managed to recover some of the stolen money, two pistols and three vehicles which included the hijacked Toyota Hilux, a Ford Ranger and Toyota Fortuner that were used by the suspects and were later found to be both fitted with false registration number plates,” he added.

Naidoo said police have notified health care centres to be on the lookout for a suspect or suspects with gunshot wounds who could be seeking medical health as one of the recovered vehicles was found with blood stains.

“It is unfortunate that during the shootout a member of the SAPS, sustained a gunshot wound. The member has been taken to the nearest medical facility where he is receiving medical treatment,” Naidoo added.

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Khehla Sitole instructed the mobilization of the 72-Hour Activation Plan to apprehend the remaining suspects.

Sitole further called on communities to assist the work and investigation of the police into this matter.

"Therefore, members of the public are further forewarned that harbouring criminals is a criminal offense hence if found hiding or assisting these suspects in any way, they too would be guilty of a crime,” Sitole said.

“Members of the public are again reminded to call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111 to report any information to authorities. The public is reminded that information and their identity will be treated with the strictest confidence. Callers may also remain anonymous,” Naidoo said.