File picture: Supplied

Limpopo - Two murder-accused prisoners were shot and killed while trying to escape from Thohoyandou High Court following their appearance on Tuesday afternoon. According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlalefa Mojapelo, the two awaiting trial suspects were shot dead during an alleged confrontation with officials after they tried to escape from custody.

Mojapelo said the two suspects were being escorted from the court's holding cells when they reportedly attacked one warder in an attempt to steal his firearm.

“During the scuffle, several shots were fired and in the process the two prisoners were shot dead,” Mojapelo said.

He said the prison warder and a police officer involved in the chaos sustained slight injuries.

Mojapelo added that the two prisoners, Mulalo Mabaya 42, and Thulani Majodini, 31, were facing over 90 charges ranging from murder, armed robbery, business robbery and cash-in-transit heists.

He said records show that the crimes were committed between 2009 and 2011.

Mabaya he said, was arrested in July 2011 while Majodini was nabbed three months later in October.

"The deceased started appearing in the high court from 29 July 2019 and their cases were scheduled and put on the roll for five weeks to be finalized."

Mojapelo said the incident was under investigation and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate has now taken over.

The Star