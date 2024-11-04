Cash-in-transit heists surge as festive season approaches

The festive season is often seen as a time for joy and celebration, but this year, cash-in-transit robberies are on the rise, posing a significant threat to public safety. Criminals are actively planning heists to intercept vehicles transporting money, despite the South African Police Service (SAPS) declaring war on such crimes.

Recent incidents across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the North West highlight the alarming trend, raising concerns among citizens and law enforcement alike. On Thursday, two suspects were fatally wounded during a shootout with police on the R59 road in Kliprivier, Gauteng. One police member sustained a gunshot wound during the confrontation. The police acted on intelligence regarding suspects en route to commit a robbery at Sedibeng. When approached, the suspects opened fire, leading to their deaths, while one managed to flee the scene. A stolen firearm was recovered at the location.

Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, the Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, credited the success of the operation to a collaborative approach advocated by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. He praised the Gauteng Tactical Response Team and private security companies for their swift actions to protect citizens. This collaboration is crucial in combating the rise in crime, especially during the festive season when such incidents tend to spike. In a separate incident, a heavily armed gang blew up a money van in KwaZulu-Natal, resulting in one security guard fatally wounded and another seriously injured.

The gang blocked motorists along the N2 highway in Durban, detonated the vehicle, and escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash. Mandla Jack, 42, was arrested for a cash-in-transit robbery in the Western Cape. On April 4, 2024, Fidelity Cash Solutions members were collecting cash at a Total Garage in Stellenbosch when they were approached by armed suspects. The crewman was robbed of his service pistol and cash. Jack was linked to the crime through investigative efforts and appeared in court, with the case postponed for bail information. His arrest is part of a broader effort by law enforcement to crack down on these types of crimes.

From January to June 2024, national police operations led to the arrest of 97 wanted suspects involved in cash-in-transit robberies and the seizure of 18 AK47 rifles, and 35 vehicles used in these crimes. A recent joint operation in Free State resulted in the recovery of R6 million in cash and the arrest of four suspects attempting to rob a cash depot. These statistics highlight the ongoing battle between law enforcement and criminals, as police work tirelessly to protect the public. The festive season brings additional pressures, as highlighted by former convict, Themba “Skeem GP” Lukhele. He noted that many people feel compelled to showcase their wealth during this time, leading to increased criminal activity.

“This is a season of validation,” he said, emphasising that the desire to impress can drive individuals to crime. The economic pressures of the season can push some towards desperate measures, making them more susceptible to engaging in criminal behaviour. Lukhele warned citizens to be cautious, advising them to avoid semi-suburban areas and to keep car windows closed to reduce vulnerability. He cautioned against reaching for seatbelts during hijacking attempts, as criminals may misinterpret the movement as a threat, potentially leading to violence.