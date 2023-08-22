Cash van heist suspects arrested in Tembisa

Two suspects from Tembisa have been arrested by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation (Hawks) for the illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition which has been linked to a cash-in-transit heist that took place in Carletonville. The suspects aged 21 and 27 are expected to appear in the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court.

According to Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela, members from the Hawks in the West Rand received information about two suspects who were arrested by members of the Tembisa SAPS for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. “During an investigation, it was discovered that the recovered firearm was robbed from the G4S crew on 11 July 2023 during a cash-in-transit robbery where an undisclosed amount of money was taken,” said Mavimbela Mavimbela said the investigation continues.

Staying in Ekurhuleni, the Hawks’ Germiston based Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) arrested two suspects for the illegal possession of pangolin in Primrose, Germiston. Mavimbela said the police were informed about two foreign nationals in transit in an e-hailing vehicle suspected to be in possession of a pangolin. “When members of the SOCI arrived at the scene, they found the two suspects who are cross-border truck drivers from Zambia carrying one pangolin in a carry bag. Both suspects were arrested and were charged with illegal possession of endangered species and contravening the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act (Nemba),” said Mavimbela

According to Mavimbela the pair will make their first court appearance on Monday, 28 August 2023 at the Germiston Magistrate’s Court. Meanwhile, The City of Ekurhuleni says that it has fully restored its official Facebook page after a recent unauthorised security breach. According to the city council, in close partnership with Meta (Facebook's parent company), they ensured that the issue was promptly addressed and the page was secured against any malicious intent.