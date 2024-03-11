Cashbuild Thembisa Plaza empowers eight schools with building material vouchers

Cashbuild Thembisa Plaza recently demonstrated its commitment to community development by awarding eight schools in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, with a total of R120 000 in building material vouchers. The Art-at-Heart awards ceremony, held at the newly refurbished Cashbuild Thembisa Plaza store on March 7, celebrated its invaluable contribution to education and infrastructure enhancement.

Each school received a Cashbuild building materials voucher worth R15 000 to undertake necessary repairs and improvements on their premises. The beneficiaries were: Gahlanso Primary School, Moduopo Primary School, Seotlona Primary School, Khatlamping Primary School, Tshepisa Primary School, Endulweni Primary School, Umthambeka Primary School, and Marhulana Primary School. Gail Makin, the spokesperson for Cashbuild, highlighted the vibrant performances delivered by students from the winning schools, including singing, cultural dancing, and theatrical displays.

“These performances added a festive atmosphere to the ceremony, showcasing the talents nurtured within the educational institutions,” said Makin. Expressing gratitude on behalf of Khatlamping Primary School, Principal Mary M Mtsweni emphasised the transformative impact of the voucher, outlining plans to enhance the school’s infrastructure. “From upgrading the computer lab to improving the feeding area and addressing maintenance needs, the voucher will enable Khatlamping Primary School to create a more conducive learning environment for its students,” she said.

Jerry Mohlake, deputy principal of Umthambeka Primary School, underscored the significance of the voucher in facilitating essential repairs and enhancements. “Painting classroom walls and repairing ceilings are among the planned initiatives that will uplift the school's infrastructure, thanks to Cashbuild's generous contribution,” he said. In addition to the building material vouchers, Cashbuild’s Art-at-Heart competition provided a platform for learners to showcase their artistic talents.

Makin added that the submitted artwork was displayed at the event and will be exhibited in the Cashbuild store for the next six years. Recognising excellence, winners from each school received Cashbuild Art-at-Heart gold, silver, and bronze certificates, along with additional accolades such as the Manager’s Choice award. The enduring impact of Cashbuild’s Art-at-Heart campaign extends beyond material donations, encompassing job creation and community engagement.