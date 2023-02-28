Cashier sentenced for defrauding employer ordered to repay R170 000

Johannesburg - A cashier was sentenced by the Rustenburg Regional Court in North West after defrauding a company she used to work for in 2016. North West police spokesperson, Captain Sam Tselanyane, stated that on Thursday, February 23, a former cashier at Waterfall Tombstone in Rustenburg was sentenced to two years in prison, which was completely suspended for two years by the Rustenburg Regional Court.

"The sentence emanated from a case in which Mpho Moyo, 47, defrauded and stole from the company. Moyo, who pleaded guilty, was employed as a cashier and, among others, responsible for receiving tombstone payments from the clients," Tselanyane said. According to evidence presented in court, Moyo manipulated the company invoice in 2016 by falsifying the figures on the invoices to mislead the company for her personal gain. As a result, the company suffered a loss of R170 000. "The matter was reported to the police in September 2016, and the docket was taken over by the Provincial Commercial Crime Unit for investigation, which led to the conviction," Tselanyane said.