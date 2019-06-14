US rap star Meek Mill is one of the top performers on the line-up next week.

It’s just two days before the ultimate hip hop event takes over Joburg. The Castle Lite Unlocks festival is set to be a cultural spectacular on 17 and 18 June at The Dome, Northgate.

Brand director Silke Bucker, said Castle Lite had taken the decision eight years ago to become a brand that was cultured, relevant to consumers and contributed to society.

“We knew that hip hop was growing, but it hadn’t exploded yet and we wanted to align ourselves with the values that underpin hip hop; expressive, unoppressive, for equality and driving innovation and that was true to the Castle Lite brand as well.

In 2011, the brand started with a bang by bringing Drake to the country and from there the association has grown across the world.

“Hip hop is the biggest genre in the world, taking over from rock a year and a half ago. We are privileged that we stayed with the decision we made all those years ago to build ourselves up in the culture. We don’t just put up a concert, we actively participate in hip hop, partnering with local artists and constantly bringing new things to people who love the culture.”

Bucker said Castle Lite had a passion for hip hop and wasn’t just another brand jumping on the trend because of its growth.

“It is important for us to remain credible and authentic in the space,” she said.

As the biggest premium brand in South Africa Castle Lite has evolved to an epic two-day hip-hop experience.

“It was important for us to change up Unlocks this year. Hip hop is growing and many people are enjoying the brand now. It gives us a platform to show the world what amazing stuff is coming from the continent, that also means we have to step up our game. It is not enough to just put the concert together, any other brand can do that. We make the impossible possible.

Day one of the two-day event will see consumers step into an immersive sub-zero experience featuring extra cold street culture, master classes, performances, Cold Table Convos and street fashion.

Respected hip hop guru, Sway Calloway will also be part of Day one where he will host the SwayColdCyphers. Castle Lite will unlock the ‘sub zero’ headline performance by US rap star, Meek Mill. Local artists AKA, Cassper Nyovest, J Molley, Nadia Nakai, PH, and Shane Eagle will share the stage.

Day two will be headlined by Post Malone, who is the musical protégé of the 2013 Castle Lite Unlocks headline act, Kanye West. He will share the stage with local talent including Rouge, Riky Rick and Nasty C.

“We are spoilt for choice with the amazing talent in SA and we work with most of them. Castle Lite is entrenched in the culture and supporting local talent. We always try to choose talent that is doing things differently and also cultivating new artists. With the international talent, we like to bring people who have never been here before.”

Tickets, via Webtickets and Pick n Pay, start from R250.