Castle Lite Unlocks postpones Cardi B concert due to coronavirus

In light of the announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the strict actions in addressing the COVID-19 outbreak, Castle Lite Unlocks 2020 has been postponed.

The event was scheduled to take place on June 12 at the TicketPro Dome.

“We share the disappointment of our fans during this time of uncertainty, however, as a brand that cares for its consumers, we cannot ignore the growing concerns for health and safety as a result of the rapid spread of the COVID-19 in South Africa and around the world. It is important to highlight that an event of this magnitude has multiple moving parts and for this reason, the brand is deliberating and will communicate further details around a new date and tickets by the end of March 2020,” said Castle Lite Brand Director Silke Bucker.

Bulker said the brand was in discussions with headline act, Cardi B, and all other stakeholders.

“We would like to assure you that Castle Lite Unlocks will take place as soon as it is safe to host the coolest Hip-Hop event in South Africa. We acknowledge the disappointing news for the thousands of fans who were excited to attend and witness Cardi B, however, the health of our consumers, media and internal teams is always a priority.”