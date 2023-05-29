Catch an adrenaline rush with ‘Kandahar’

Johannesburg - Guests were taken on an adrenalin ride with the new action-packed movie Kandahar, with Gerard Butler at the helm as the lead actor. Independent Media invited some of its readers to Hyde Park Corner in Johannesburg for a private screening of this eagerly-awaited movie that is in cinemas.

Kandahar takes viewers on a CIA operation mission through the desert. Butler portrays an undercover CIA operative, Tom Harris, who gets stuck in hostile territory in Afghanistan after his mission is uncovered. Accompanied by his translator, Navid Negahban, he must fight enemy combatants as he tries to reach an extraction point in Kandahar.

Despite being hindered by elite forces, the pair is determined to fight against all odds to get home to their families and loved ones. Screen Rant spoke exclusively with director Ric Roman, who opened up about the movie, highlighting that he is always looking for ways into different story lines. "It was all me. No, I'm always looking for new ways into regions or different storyline that we've seen before. But what makes this story unique — I met Mitch on Greenland; he was a writer on it with me; he was working with Basil Iwanyk at Thunder Road; and I just fell in love with him. We did a lot of work on Greenland together, and then it was Basil that came up to me — and I knew about Mitch's history in the military's DIA, which is the military's version of the CIA — and he said, ‘Did you ever read his script, Burn Run?’’ And I was like, ‘What's that?’," Roman said.

Butler has also been keeping his followers in the loop about the movie. "Executing the mission was only the beginning. Excited for you all to see my new action thriller Kandahar, only in theatres May 26." Kandahar followed the success of his movie, Plane, which acquired a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.