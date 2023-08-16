Cele among officials in the Gauteng anti-crime drive

Johannesburg - Police said Operation Shanela, which aims to stamp the authority of the state and enhance overall police visibility, will continue to be conducted throughout Gauteng. The anti-crime operation was in full swing in the Johannesburg CBD at the weekend, targeting illicit and counterfeit goods, hijacked and abandoned buildings, and conducting liquor compliance inspections.

The Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, was joined by Minister of Police Bheki Cele and the National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, as they led the multi-disciplinary law-enforcement agencies, which included the SAPS, JMPD, Traffic, Sars, Department of Home Affairs and Labour. A number of buildings were raided. Several suspects were arrested for various crimes such as dealing in drugs, the illegal trade of counterfeit goods, illegal gambling, contravention of the Medical Act, and dealing with liquor without a licence, and some were undocumented persons. Police confirmed that counterfeit goods to the value of more than R1 million and unregistered and illicit medicine with an estimated street value of R1.4m were also seized. The organisation Tax Justice SA (TJSA) said organised crime kingpins have captured key sectors of the economy.

Counterfeit goods to the value of R400 million seized at Durban Harbour. Picture: Supplied. “They are stealing more than R100 billion annually from the state purse by distributing smuggled, counterfeit, and other tax-evading goods. Police may have cleared a few small-scale vendors from our streets at the weekend, but now they need to follow the money and catch the kingpins who operate massive networks nationwide, manufacturing and pushing out illicit goods with seeming impunity,” said TJSA founder Yusuf Abramjee. Abramjee said the R100bn stolen from South Africa every year could pay for a basic income grant for half the population, a free house for five million citizens, and solar systems that would take 100 small towns annually off the Eskom grid forever. He said the transnational organised crime gangs are using their ill-gotten wealth to build lives of luxury for themselves.