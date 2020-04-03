Cele clears air on AfriForum sanitiser donation, cigarettes sales

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Johannesburg - As South Africa enters day eight of lockdown, Minister of Police Bheki Cele has elaborated on the relaxation of lockdown regulations and also addressed the AfriForum hand sanitizer donation that caused brouhaha on social media. This comes after people got confused rules about travelling to different parts of the country for funerals as well as allegations that the South African Police Services (SAPS) in Gauteng had refused to accept a donation of hand sanitisers from the Afri-Forum. This is despite the fact the police don't have enough sanitizers nor protective gear. Here are some of the things Cele had to say about the issues: AfriForum donation:

The police are also facing this same challenge of shortage of protective and hygienic supplies.

An official internal correspondence that the SAPS in Gauteng rejected a donation of hand sanitisers from the Afri-Forum was leaked and published with the malicious intention of blowing things out of proportion.

The SAPS has a responsibility to uphold Treasury Regulations, the national crisis we find ourselves in can never be used as justification to flout processes and procedures,

The hand sanitisers donation by the Afri-Forum to a specific SAPS unit in Gauteng could not be accepted as it had not gone through the authorised processes as informed by Treasury Regulations.

The Afri-Forum and any other individual or organisation wishing to assist the SAPS with supplies must engage with the SAPS management at a national level for the necessary exemption in relation to gifts/donations.

Regulations on movement between provinces, travelling to and from funerals:

People travelling for burials and cremation may obtain a permit to travel from a magistrate, police station commander with a certified copy of a death certificate indicating the date of return.

There should be no more than 50 people at a funeral and night vigil services are still strictly prohibited for the duration of the lockdown.

Spaza shops:

All spaza shops and informal food traders with the necessary permits will be allowed to operate.

Sale of cigarettes:

Cigarettes are not an essential item and that the sale thereof is prohibited across the country.

Number of people arrested for violating the lockdown regulations:

Western Cape - 4 769

Free State - 3 098

Gauteng - 1 888

KwaZulu Natal - 1 845

Eastern Cape - 1 613

North West - 1 562

Northern Cape - 832

Mpumalanga - 752

Limpopo - 850

Total - 17 209

The Star