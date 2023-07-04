Cele has declared war against us, say Diepsloot residents

Johannesburg - A number of Diepsloot residents were left disappointed after the case against three community leaders was postponed to tomorrow for bail applications. Residents hired more than five taxis, braced against the freezing cold, and gathered and protested outside the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, demanding the release of their leaders.

The community also accused Police Minister Bheki Cele of declaring war on them; they say the trio were arrested last week during what they called a peaceful protest. National Prosecuting Authority Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the State opposed bail. "The charges faced by the suspects include damage to essential infrastructure, as well as malicious injury to property and allegations of public violence and assault. We have requested a postponement as the State gathers information to prepare the case that will be heard on Wednesday," said Mjonondwane.

The trio spent a weekend behind bars. Community leader Pastor Thokwane Dithuge said the community wanted the three leaders to be set free. "We came here to support our leaders; we have been without them. This is a tactic to scare people into shutting their mouths. We are not fighting the police or anyone else, but the police minister has declared war against the people of Diepsloot. He told them mabay'jahi impi (they must not hurry for war), and when he concluded his speech in a memorial service, he said ‘impi iyeza’ (the war is coming), and barely two days later, the three were arrested. That is unacceptable," said Dithuge.

He said the community wanted Ramaphosa to go to Diepsloot and release their leaders. They complained about the high crime rate in their area. "I want them to be released so that I can hand them to their community. We also want to go back into talks with the office of the president," he said. Dithuge said one of the officers questioned who they were and whether they could call the president to come to Diepsloot.

"We are citizens of South Africa; we have a right to protest and the right to call the president. President, come to Diepsloot," said Dithuge. Cele’s spokesperson, Lirandzu Themba, confirmed to The Star that the minister was aware of the accusations. "There is no war declared against any community in South Africa, and there shall never be a war declared against any community. The minister has worked tirelessly with this community for many years, interacting with the community at large and its leaders. The SAPS based its decision on statements made by some of their leaders and found that their statements needed to be responded to. Minister Cele has never arrested anyone and has never issued an instruction to do so. Any arrests related to battering should be directed to the police," said Themba.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said there was a government task team to address the issues affecting the community. "It's best we give the task team an opportunity to run through its work and report to the president on progress. The issues impacting the community in Diepsloot cannot be resolved overnight. The president going to the area won't solve everything in an instant. So it's best to allow the work of the task team to run its course," said Magwenya. Two weeks ago, community leaders went to the Union Buildings and had talks with officials from the Presidency; however, communication collapsed after the arrest of the leaders last Thursday.