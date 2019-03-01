Picture: Twitter

Johannesburg - Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele is expected to attend the funeral service of 28-year-old Thoriso Themane. According to a statement issued by the South African Police Service (SAPS), Minister Bheki Cele will attend the funeral service of Thoriso Themane on Saturday.

Thoriso was found by a member of the community on Sunday morning after he was assaulted by a mob, and he was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police arrested five suspects aged between 15 and 16 on Wednesday, the suspects’ case was postponed on Thursday due to delays caused by the arrest of the sixth suspect who was arrested on Thursday.

The sixth suspects who are minors, are expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrates court next week.

Police have further arrested three more suspects in connection with Thoriso’s murder, and the arrest of the three suspects was announced by the police while addressing a group of community members who were protesting at a local police station.

“The three suspects all aged 36, were arrested last night, 28 February 2019 at different locations in Polokwane,” Minister’s spokesperson, Reneilwe Serero said

Reneilwe added that police investigations are still continuing and more arrests are imminent.

The funeral service will be held at Jack Botes Hall, situated at corner Church and Bodenstein Street, Polokwane at 08:00.

