Cele visits Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini’s Soweto home after petrol bombing scare

Johannesburg – Police Minister Bheki Cele has visited the home of Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini in Pimville, Soweto. Cele’s visit comes after the home of the Soweto Parliament leader was allegedly petrol bombed by EFF-aligned protesters in the early hours of Monday.

Cele said he was glad to report that no one was injured in the process. According to Dlamini, the incident resulted in broken windows at his home and at those of his neighbours. “It does indeed look like no one was injured, though in the first house that we visited, a young girl there needs some sort of counselling. She raised the issue that she was crying the whole night,” he said. Cele said some people had labelled Dlamini a liar after he reported the incident on social media.

“On social media, I have heard that they say he is a liar … the crux of the matter is that the explosion was put in front of Lux and damaged other houses. It does not mean that, and there were even some gunshots,” Cele said. EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo dismissed claims made by the former Operation Dudula leader that the party was behind the attack as “baseless nonsense”. Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the Hawks would be investigating a case of public violence and malicious damage to property after an explosion caused damage to three houses in Pimville.

Soweto Parliament leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini responds to questions about his family’s welfare after two explosions at his home in Soweto on Monday. Picture: Timothy Bernard/ African News Agency (ANA) Dlamini accused the EFF of not being able to handle defeat. “They want to shut down the country while some of us try to defend the country,” he said on social media. He said there were eight people in his home when the bombs went off. “I haven’t consulted with my own family; since the bomb happened, I haven’t seen my own family or anybody else for that matter,” he said after the attack.