Celebrate Jazzuary at Newtown festival this weekend

Jazz lovers familiar with the cultural tapestry that is the Newtown Precinct are preparing for the mother of all jazz festivals to cap off the first month of the new year. Kicking things off at the Newtown Jazz and Heritage Festival tomorrow (January 26) will be the jazzy sounds of the likes of Katlego Phahlane & The Bart Band, the Lunga Gubelana Quintet, the Legacy Jazz Ensemble and award-winning Sibongile Mngoma as the guest performer.

Saturday sees performances from the Bokang Ramatlapeng Quintet with Bokang Ramatlapeng on vocals, Lex Futshane on the double bass, Mdu Mtshali on the piano, Sidney Mnisi on tenor saxophone and Stanley Matlou on the drums with appearances from five international guest artists performing once more alongside Sibongile Mngoma. This festival is a collaborative weekend-inspired jazz festival that forms part of the Niki’s Heritage & Creative Arts Foundation at the esteemed Niki’s Oasis Jazz Restaurant in collaboration with the Market Theatre. The jazz series is aimed at celebrating and commemorating the essence of Jazzuary with a weekend filled with rhythm, soul and the magic that only jazz can deliver.

It is an opportunity for jazz lovers to immerse themselves in the rich landscape of jazz and enjoy performances from some of the lead jazz acts and ensembles from around the City of Gold, and the globe. The styles range from soulful local vibes to the enchanting notes of international stars aimed at celebrating the rich Newtown Jazz and Heritage Festival, which has kept the SA jazz scene alive for more than six decades. The event also features a celebration of heritage allowing art lovers to delve into art exhibitions, interactive workshops and captivating performances that ignite Johannesburg’s rich historical mosaic.