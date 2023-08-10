Celebrated gospel singer Zaza Mokhethi launches second instalment of the ‘Woman in Chronicle’ project

Johannesburg - Celebrated gospel singer Zaza Mokhethi celebrated Women's Day in style following the live recording of her second instalment of “Woman in Chronicle”. The event saw an avalanche of gospel lovers flocking to the Soweto Theatre on Wednesday afternoon in celebration of Women's Day.

The scintillating event, which was conducted in two instalments, was hosted by the gospel singer, through her company in partnership with Zahza Holdings, as she embarked on yet another journey of mentorship and provided a platform for upcoming and new talent. Speaking to “The Star” before the event, Mokhethi said the idea behind the programme was to give an open door to women who were marginalised and not afforded the opportunity to express their God-given talent in the gospel sector. "The idea behind ‘Woman Chronicles’ is to give young women a chance to raise their voices on a number of social ills affecting them, through the power of praise and worship. Therefore, we have conducted intense auditions and managed to select more than 20 female lead vocalists who will be participating on one stage. On the 9th of August 2023, we will be recording live a project named ‘Woman in Chronicle’ as a special day for women in our country," she said.

Lebohang Mokhethi, the manager of the mega gospel star, said: "The recording coincides with Zaza's seventh studio album, and we are about to embark on the second session where we are having ‘Woman in Chronicle’ chapter two, following last year's recording of chapter one of the ‘Woman in Chronicle’ album. "The project is growing gradually, and we have also brought an international artist, Celestine Donkor, from Ghana, whose performance today was amazing“ The former “Joyous Celebration” collaborator said mentoring up-and-coming gospel singers was close to her heart, which was why, more than two years ago, she decided to embark on a mentorship journey that had seen at least 20 women become part of the “Woman in Chronicle” project.

"You have to be willing to share your spotlight with younger musicians if you want to continue being a vessel for God's greatness. That means you can't be intimidated or jealous of other people's talents," she said. The “Woman in Chronicle” project houses young and up-and-coming female vocalists from across the country who are eager to make their mark in the music industry through praise and worship and spiritual songs. "All the women in the group are lead vocalists in their own right. It is about telling their stories through music because some of these women come from challenging backgrounds," Mokhethi said.