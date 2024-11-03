Celebrating 30 years of the SAMAs: A night of glitz, glamour, and musical triumphs

The 30th annual South African Music Awards (SAMAs) took centre stage this past weekend following a night celebration, honour for South Africa’s vibrant music scene. As one of the longest-standing platforms to recognise and celebrate artistic talent, the SAMAs remain pivotal in honouring the dedication and hard work of artists, songwriters, and producers who continuously contribute to SA’s dynamic music landscape.

This year’s ceremony, hosted by Minnie Dlamini, was a remarkable evening filled with electrifying performances from stars like Lwah Ndlunkulu, Bucie, Liquid Deep, and Deejay Buckz, among others. The night saw stars such as Tyla, Kabza De Small, Mthunzi, Prhiddy Ugly, Oskido, Brenda Mtambo, Xolly Mcwango, Dlala Thukzin, The Soil, Lwah Ndlunkulu, and Ringo Madlingozi, among many others, receive honours. Lwah Ndlunkulu commented on the double triumph, saying: “Winning these awards is a dream come true. ‘Imizwa’ and ‘Paris’ are both very important to me, and I am extremely grateful to my fans, team, and the SAMAs for believing in my music. Thank you for allowing me to share my story through these songs.’’

This year has been a remarkable one for her after receiving Artist of the Year at the Metro FM 2024 along with scooping two awards at the Basadi Awards 2024 for Most Streamed Song and Artist of the Year. The album has received accolades for its creativity and complexity, demonstrating her ability to connect with audiences on a deep level. In addition to this achievement, her collaboration with Mthandeni received the prestigious Record of the Year award for ‘Paris’, recognising the song’s enormous appeal and cultural significance. The song becomes an anthem, fusing Afro-pop and traditional rhythms that have struck a deep chord with audiences.

Another heart-warming moment of the evening included Tyla, who, despite her absence, shared a heartfelt video message expressing gratitude to her supporters. “I just want to say thank you guys so much. Thank you South Africa for the support. Like you guys literally ride for me. It’s been happening; Africa is really doing it. We have so many artists that are killing it. I am so happy that I am one of them,” she said, reflecting on her journey. The event was not just a celebration of music but also a stunning showcase of fashion, as the red carpet transformed into an exhibition of regal garments and stylish ensembles.