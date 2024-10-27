Celebrating 65 years of Barbie: local celebrities share their stories

In a dazzling tribute to the enduring legacy of the Barbie brand, a talented ensemble of local celebrities, including Gert Johan Coetzee, Kim Jayde, Kovini Moodley, and Jenna Clifford, gathered to honour their contributions to the special-edition book, “My Barbie Story”. This collection marks Barbie’s 65th anniversary and features heartfelt narratives from influential personalities across the globe, revealing how the iconic doll has sparked imagination and fostered self-discovery.

Published by Mattel, the book comprises 108 stories and accompanying photographs from a diverse array of creatives, athletes, and changemakers, sharing their unique experiences and the impact Barbie has had on their lives. As the brand evolved since her debut in 1959; she has become a formidable symbol of empowerment, embodying the ideals of limitless possibilities that resonate with generations of admirers and fans. “Barbie has always been more than just a doll; she’s a symbol of empowerment and limitless possibilities.

“Growing up, I found inspiration in Barbie’s boldness and her ability to reinvent herself. Being featured in this book is an incredible honour, and it reflects how Barbie has not only influenced my career but has also encouraged countless individuals to pursue their dreams fearlessly,” said Coetzee at the book’s launch. His sentiments were echoed by fellow contributors, highlighting the common thread of Barbie’s influence in shaping identities across various sectors. For Kimberly Jayde Robinson, fondly known as Kim Jayde, the opportunity to share her story is deeply personal.

“I am so truly humbled to be part of such an impactful and important project. Representation matters, and to be chosen to represent my family, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and African women means the world! Thank you, Barbie, and congratulations on 65 years of inspiring children across the globe to dream! Anything is possible,” she also remarked. Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of Dolls at Mattel, also highlighted the significance of this initiative. “As we celebrate the 65th anniversary of Barbie, ‘My Barbie Story’ honours the dreams and limitless possibilities Barbie has inspired across generations. This collection of personal reflections highlights the unique bond people share with Barbie — a symbol of self-expression and reminder that you can be anything.” Significantly, the book not only celebrates these stories but also plays a crucial role in advocacy. Proceeds from the sales will support UN Women UK as part of the Barbie Dream Gap Project, which aims to level the playing field for girls by fostering gender equality and empowerment.