Celebrating Africa Day the Google way

Johannesburg - Today, Africans come together to celebrate the diverse cultures, traditions and achievements of this incredible continent. Recognised globally, this day serves as an opportunity to acknowledge the remarkable progress Africa has made while reflecting on the challenges it continues to face.

Google has unveiled interesting ways to embrace the spirit of Africa. 1. Step inside and explore the collections. There are thousands of iconic museums, galleries and cultural sites in Africa, including Nigeria’s Yemisi Shyllon Museum.

2. Discover the colours of Africa with Design Indaba. By celebrating the beauty of colour, learn about arts and culture through 60 artists from across Africa, curated by Design Indaba. 3. Learn about the sacred Osun Osogbo groves.

Find out more about Nigeria’s sacred Yoruba site and meet the people keeping its spiritual, natural and artistic legacy alive. 4. Meet the Maasai communities of Tanzania and Kenya. Learn about the Maasai people, who are a Nilotic ethnic group in east Africa.

5. Discover the magic of Mali. Step into the rich history and heritage of Mali to learn about its manuscripts, music, monuments and modern art. 6. Take inspiration from a legendary photographer.

Discover the works of the Kenyan hero Mo Amin and learn why he is known as the Eye of Africa. 7. Find out why Africa is the birthplace of creativity. Journey back in time to discover why Africa is known as the Cradle of Creativity.

8. Which Kenyan superhero are you? Step back in time with 61 Kenyan heroes and discover how they fought for their communities’ land, freedom and spiritual well-being. Take the quiz to find out who your super alter-ego would be. 9. Be inspired by Africa’s trailblazing women.