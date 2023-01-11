Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Celebrities share sweet moments with their bundles of joy as they kick off their educational year

South Africa- Johannesburg- Back to School - 11 January 2023. Schools are back in and Sacred Heart in Johannesburg runs from grade 000 to 12. There where. Smiles and tears from both parent and learners. Class started successfully for day 1 . Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency

Published 2h ago

Johannesburg - As tens of thousands of children across the country started school today, their parents shared many of the bittersweet moments on social media.

Videos and pictures posted on social platforms tell a tale of how the first day of 2023 looked, with some finding it difficult while others simply enjoyed being taken to school.

We took a look at some of the well-known personalities who gave their followers a glimpse of their special moments with their bundles of joy.

Renowned actress Zola Nombona and actor Thomas Gumede shared a series of pictures with their son.

Renowned actor Thomas Gumede and actress Zola Nombona. Picture: Supplied

“He didn’t want to take a picture with me; he only wanted his dad today, and after this, he literally pushed me away,” shared Nombona.

EFF member Vuyani Pambo also shared an adorable snap with his son.

EFF member Vuyani Pambo with his son. Picture: Supplied

Award-winning food influencer Thembeka Sibanyoni, who is affectionately known as Tees Cooking Addiction, is among those who took to Instagram to post the exciting school moment with her daughter.

Award winning food influencer Thembeka Sibanyoni who is affectionately known as Tees Cooking Addiction is among those who took to Instagram to post the exciting school moment with her daughter. Picture: Supplied

“Focus on the glow. It’s back to school. It's back to school for Big Sis. We ask for God’s protection over our children.”

Radio personality Mpumi Mlambo and her son also did not let the special school moments pass them by.

Broadcaster Mpumi Mlambo with her son. Picture: Supplied

Sadtu also welcomed the 2023 academic year by making calls to the government.

“We are fully aware of the fact that there are still significant challenges in terms of the delivery of education infrastructure to cater to the increasing number of learners as more people migrate to urban provinces such as Gauteng. We, therefore, call on the government to increase funding to build more school infrastructure.

"In a country where the right to education is guaranteed in the Constitution, we call on schools to follow, to the letter, the admission policy for ordinary public schools.

“According to the policy, an ordinary public school must not unfairly discriminate against an applicant for admission based on race, gender, ethnicity, culture, social origin or sexual orientation, etc. Language policies have been used, particularly in Afrikaans-medium schools, to discriminate against learners applying for admission."

The Star

