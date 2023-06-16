Celebrities throw support behind Drip CEO after kiddies store closure

Being compelled to close business doors is an experience that is not desired by any businessman, whether the business is big or small.

Lekau Sehoana, who is the CEO of the famous local sneaker brand Drip, has had to just that, and he has issued a statement announcing the closure of one of his business ventures. This comes after Sehoana took the concept of “local is lekker” to great heights when he introduced his brand Drip, drawing many customers to treasure the locally produced products. He then launched Kiddies Republic, a business known as a local baby and children's clothing shop located in different provinces.

Its start was aimed at introducing a new value-for-money children's clothing retailer that is reasonable and trendy for a specific target audience. In a statement this week, he explains that the decision to close its doors was that it was not financially viable. “The first Kiddies Republic store was opened on 30 July 2022 at the Mall Of The North in Polokwane, Limpopo, with plans to open more stores. However, in any business, an owner takes a risk by operating with the hopes of the business becoming successful. This was sadly not the case. Kiddies Republic was not financially viable, thus the difficult and unfortunate decision to close our doors and undergo a liquidation process.”

Following this announcement, local celebrities took to social media in overwhelming support. “When a hero stumbles, the cowards rejoice. @LekauSehoana ignore the noise, keep the focus, keep strong, and keep going bro.... we are inspired by you and we will continue to @DripSportif,” said DJ Sbu. Musician Cassper Nyovest, also shared his sentiments, and said: “It's not easy to do what you're trying to do. In fact, you're not trying to do it, you're doing it. Every day you're creating jobs and building a legacy....from an informal settlement to building a corporate company that employs hundreds of people.