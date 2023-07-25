Celebrity friends welcome Jamie Foxx back after a life-threatening medical condition

Johannesburg - “I am on my way back. And I am able to work.” After being a victim of endless death hoax reports, American actor Jamie Foxx lives to tell a tale about a life-threatening health complication.

The 55-year-old made a surprising appearance in a video shared on Instagram after falling sick in April. There was much speculation about Foxx, some people claiming he was blind and paralysed — rumours the esteemed actor also cleared up in the video. “I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back.”

He explained why he chose to take a detour from the limelight while fighting to make it through. “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, or doing a movie or television show,” he said. “I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.

“Now, you know, by being quiet, sometimes things get out of hand. Some people said I was blind, but as you can see, the eyes are working just fine. They said I’m paralysed —I’m not paralysed. “But I did go through … I went to hell and back,” Foxx said. “And my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I’m coming back. And I’m able to work.”