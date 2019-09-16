Actress Enhle Mbali Maphumulo.

Bold and colourful prints were the order of the day at this year’s Nedbank International Polo event where local celebrities showcased their styles. Held at the Inanda Club in Sandton on Saturday, male and female fashion mavens basked in the warm sun while the South African polo team beat New Zealand in a lively match.

Various marquees, such as the Allure Private Lounge, hosted local and international celebrities who were there to watch South Africa face off against New Zealand.

It was the seventh time the two countries had duelled in a competitive rivalry that dates back to 1972.

Although the day was already hot, media personalities brought heat to the fashion scoreboard.

Model and actor Lunga Shabalala looked laid back but stylish in a simple black suit and a Rich Mnisi T-shirt, while actress Enhle Mbali Maphumulo looked pretty in pink with a plaid three-piece suit with a matching bow. The fashion was bold, loud and detailed.

Others at the event were best friends and actresses Terry Pheto and Mampho Brescia who made a statement in green outfits. Pheto wore an African print two-piece with dramatic ruffle shoulders, while Brescia wore a textured blazer with a matching skirt and a black blouse.

The Allure Private Lounge saw celebrities, influencers and polo-goers dressed in various shades of green.



Model and stylist Tshepi Vundla, fashionista and brand influencer Kefilwe Mabote, comedian David Kau, model Babalwa “Barbz” Mneno and TV and radio personality Penny Lebyane dressed up for the occasion.

The chief executive of The Communications Firm (TCF), Bonnke Shipalana, told The Star that it was the fourth year that TCF had hosted the lounge.

“Every year we want to exceed the previous year. First, in terms of dominating the polo and making sure that people understand what the polo stands for. We are not here to host a party. We are here to educate people while entertaining them. Second, we partner with trendsetters to understand what the next style is in terms of colour,” he said.

Brand influencers and fashionistas Sarah Langa and Mabote partnered with the lounge for this year’s polo.

Polo lover Langa was a vision in green with a floor-length sheer dress with a pleated dramatic skirt.