Johannesburg - The police in KwaZulu-Natal believe that cellphone records could play a key role in linking suspects who are behind the murder of award-winning rapper AKA and his former manager Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane. AKA and Tibz were both shot outside Wish Restaurant on Florida Road on February 10.

On Friday, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi confirmed that the investigating team assigned to the murder case had collected evidence in the form of phone records and interviewed several people in connection with the killings of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane. Mkhwanazi stated that police had also received ballistic reports and that members of the investigating team, led by top cop Brigadier Vela Cele, were reviewing and analysing all videos. At the 7th SAPS National Excellence Awards, Brigadier Cele was honoured for the role he played in tracking down Luyanda Botha in just 10 days following the murder of 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Botha was sentenced for raping and murdering Mrwetyana. “We are still putting our evidence together so we have a solid case going forward,” Mkhwanazi said following the release of the Quarter 3 Crime Statistics by Minister Bheki Cele on Friday. Mkhwanazi said even though the police were yet to make an arrest, they were in the process of doing so after downloading phone records and following potential leads.

AKA was laid to rest at the Heroes Acre in Westpark Cemetery at a private ceremony, while his long-time friend and business associate was given a separate dignified burial in the East Rand on Saturday. On Friday, a memorial service that was open to the public was held at the Sandton Convention Centre, in celebration of the artist and his contribution to the South African music industry. Many took to the stage, including DJ Tira, DJ Oskido, Sizwe Dhlomo and the rapper’s mother, Lynn Forbes, to share their memories of him. Mkhwanazi added that a team of investigators had spoken to a number of people in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in connection with the killings.

“Many people we have opened statements, and we have collected cellphones. The viewing of the videos is still continuing, and we are still putting evidence together in order for us to be able to have a solid case going forward. “The identification of those that were seen on videos that you might have seen on social media, we have got an idea as to who those people might be. We are continuing to investigate,” Mkhwanazi said. “This provincial commissioner, we were together on the phone all the time and talking about the team that he has put and all that led by Brigadier Cele, who is one of the top investigators.