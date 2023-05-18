Ceramic tombs, expensive caskets, and flamboyant burials – is it all just showing off?

Johannesburg - Nowadays, seeing flashy funerals is no longer a shocker; in fact, the bizarre element seems to elevate every time. Overly expensive caskets, grand convoys, and majestic set-ups are becoming fashionable as many families appear to gravitate towards extravagant burials.

But social media has asked if it is all worth it or just a show. Whether it is showing off, or merely paying your last respects to your loved one, has become an open debate. The discourse around graves and funerals may be uncomfortable for many people, but ceramic graves have sparked a debate.

This is because they are something that has not been seen before. One Twitter user argued against them, pointing out that there is no need to satisfy people who are no longer there. “The dead are gone; there is nothing that satisfies them anymore; they are gone; allow them to become dust in peace,” said Wa Mavu.

A ceramic grave sparks a debate on social media. Picture: Supplied. The pictures of a modern funeral with ceramic grave will tell you everything you need to know about how progressive people have become. But is it progression, or merely paying your loved ones their final respects? More questions have been raised. “We even eat red velvet cakes at funerals. People are showing off, and that puts more pressure on the poor ones. Very bad,” said Dali Dali.

“It’s the final resting place; they want to make it as best as possible; even the casket is of the higher most quality. I guess the deceased had a dream of living in Sandton when he was alive, but it didn’t come true, so there’s your afterlife equivalent of Sandton,” said Sergeant Major. More people argued that it is particularly disturbing to pour money when someone is no more. According to many people, flesh belongs to the soil, something that holds great interest in the culture.