CFA Society South Africa outlines the country’s mediocre ranking on the global pension scale

Johannesburg - The Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Society South Africa’s board director and investment team head at NMG Benefits, Raazia Ganie, has outlined the country's ranking on the global pension scale. Ganie was speaking at the 2nd Annual Retirement Reform Workshop, a collaborative initiative between the CFA Society South Africa and the Institute of Retirement Funds Africa.

She said that South Africa has unique circumstances that require positive ways to deal with and improve so we can compete globally. South Africa ranked 34th out of 44 countries on the collaborative 2022 Mercer and CFA Institute Global Pensions Index. The index is an annual study based on the World Bank Model, whose primary objective is to ensure older citizens maintain a decent standard of living, and delivers a comprehensive review of global pension systems.

Ganie drew attention to the critical dimensions of the study, those of adequacy, sustainability and integrity. "In other words, what do you get on retirement, and how much will it be relative to your current salary (adequacy); can your pension keep delivering (sustainability); and what are the regulations surrounding your pensions and the costs pertaining thereto (integrity)," said Ganie. According to the Society, on adequacy, South Africa scored 44.2 (out of a potential 100), translating to a D rating. The highest-ranking countries for adequacy are Iceland (85.8), Portugal (84.9), and the Netherlands (84.9). The countries with the lowest rankings on this scale are Indonesia and India. Contributing variables are the minimum (or base) pension, net replacement rate (weighted), system design features, household savings and debt, and level of growth (assets).

"Contributing variables to sustainability are coverage of funded pension plans, level of pension assets as a percentage of GDP, demographic variables, mandatory contributions with funding, labour force participation at older ages, public pension costs/net government debt, and real economic growth. South Africa’s score rose by 3.4 points to 49.7 on this dimension in 2022. Ganie says that only 16 of the 44 systems considered in the study have coverage rates above 64%," added the Society. South Africa had a high score regarding integrity, which focuses on the regulation of private pension plans as well as governance requirements, protection of member benefits, communication to members, and costs of the system. This is an area where South Africa has a high score of 78.4. Ganie said that this was due to sound regulations and sound governance.

South Africa’s overall rating was a C (the scale runs from A to E). Ganie says that the local retirement sector and regulators need to look at improvements to adequacy and sustainability as defined by the study, where improvement is indicated. "We can make significant improvements on our scores with the right focus," said Ganie. "To this end, and working with detailed findings from the Mercer study, participating delegates at the CFA Society South Africa forum (the second of its kind), composed of industry thought leaders, industry representatives and policymakers have worked on ideas and potential solutions.