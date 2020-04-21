Chaste pastor looking for a wife becomes hit on dating show

Within minutes of the latest episode, one thing was clear – that the suitor Simon from Kempton Park, wanted a wife.

Simon stated he was looking for a God-fearing woman, who doesn’t love money – but the evangelist got more than he bargained for. When Pastor Simon Mahlangu turned to the popular dating show Date My Family, all he was looking for was love.





He said looking for an honest woman, who would help him continue his mission, to preach the gospel.





Date My Family helps single people find love by sending them on dates with their potential partner’s family.

While potential dates can see the suitor, the suitor only gets to meet their chosen partner on their first official date.





Although at first the three women didn’t seem impressed by Simon, their families were friendly and welcoming. But it was Simon’s zero sex life that took the centre stage.





During the conversations with one of the potential families, the pastor mentioned he last had sex once in 1994. And when asked about his longest relationship, he said it only two months, because the woman was dishonest.

He also said that he was too busy preaching the gospel, so he had no desire to have children nor date someone with children.





During their date with the chosen partner, Moratuwa, she accepted Simon’s request for a second date in what seemed like a promise to spice up the pastor’s love life, but the suitor would hear none of that.





When Moratuwa asked Simon if they would ever be intimate, he insisted that they would only have sex after they got married. Simon replied: “It doesn’t matter how much I’m tempted, I never take it out.”





While tweeps were poking fun at Simon’s “non-existent” sex life, many rallied behind the pastor in his striving to promote good moral values.