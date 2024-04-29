Chicco Twala to lead artists’ royalty payment picket

Award-winning record producer, Chicco Sello Twala, will lead a music royalty payment picket in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on Tuesday. The artists are expected to march to the Universal Music offices in Rosebank over non-payment of digital streaming royalties.

The ace producer, who has produced for the likes of Brenda Fassie, told ‘The Star’ that the country did not respect the rights of artists, which was why the industry had decided to embark on the picket. He added that there would be more pickets after the elections next month. “Tomorrow’s protest is an introduction of musicians’ big protest after the elections. Musicians’ rights have been violated by institutions that administer our finances. Among the fundamental issue is digital royalties known as secondary usage in the 80/90 tees. “Musicians were promised 50% of digital sales but major record labels like Universal Music Group (UMG), Sony and Warner pay 5% -10%,” Twala said.

According to him, the worst affected musicians were maskandi and gospel artists: “The most affected musicians are marginalised music like your Maskandi and Gospel music and the category of that music generates millions from Spotify, iTunes,TikTok and other digital platforms. Record labels are not sharing the proceeds equally as stated in the agreements they signed with artists.” It is expected that at least 20 artists and music producers will be present at the picket, with Twala saying 30 years of democracy had brought nothing but suffering to the lives of musicians. “Thirty years of democracy has brought so many positive changes in the lives of our people. Our leaders aptly referred to our country as a rainbow nation, which at the end of the day meant the doors are literally opened. These changes are captured in the music that painted a beautiful picture of our country.