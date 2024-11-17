Chidimma Adetshina crowned first runner-up at Miss Universe 2024 despite identity controversy

Following a wave of controversy surrounding her identity, former Miss South Africa contestant and Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina was crowned first runner-up at the prestigious Miss Universe 2024 held in Mexico on Sunday The pageant saw Miss Denmark Victoria Kjær Theilvig taking the overall Miss Universe crown while Mexico’s María Fernanda Beltrán Figueroa took the second runner-up position.

Adetshina was forced to withdraw from the 2024 Miss South Africa pageant in early August, days before the finale, after SA Home Affairs alleged that her parents had committed identity fraud to make her a South African citizen around the time of her birth. The beauty queen was born and raised in South Africa, but her mother is a Mozambican national and her father is Nigerian. Following the controversy, Adetshina fled to Nigeria, where the embassy granted her a diplomatic passport, and she was also given the opportunity to compete in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, which she won in late August. South African organisations, including Progressive Forces for South Africa, had petitioned for her to be excluded from the Miss Universe Pageant, while SA Home Affairs announced in late October that it had begun the process to revoke her SA identity and travel documents.

While many continue to celebrate her win, the Miss Universe pageant brought mixed feelings for South Africa, following the unexpected withdrawal of Miss South Africa 2024, Mia Le Roux. In a statement from Mexico, the Miss South Africa Organisation said: “It is with deep regret that we share the news that Mia Le Roux, Miss South Africa 2024, has had to withdraw from the Miss Universe competition due to health concerns.” Le Roux added: “I am profoundly thankful for the unwavering support from South Africa during my time at Miss Universe. Making this decision has been incredibly challenging, knowing the dreams and hopes that have been placed upon me. However, I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to focus on my health and recovery so that I may continue to serve my country with full strength.’’

The Miss South Africa Organisation continued: “Mia has shown incredible courage and grace throughout this difficult period. Her health and well-being are our utmost priority, and we stand by her side, dedicated to ensuring she regains her strength and returns to full health. Our hearts are with her as she takes the necessary steps toward recovery.’’ Following her runner-up victory, Adetshina praised her new adopted country for supporting her through these difficult times. “To my dearest Nigerians, with open arms, you carried me on wheels made of the purest love and intentions. I still cannot fully comprehend the reasons, but what matters most is that you’ve given me a second chance at life. For a moment, my life flashed before my eyes, but in the next breath, Nigeria refuelled my purpose and my reason to live,” Adetshina said on her Instagram page.