Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and deputy Justice Mandisa Maya to be honoured by Unisa

Johannesburg - Unisa will confer honorary doctorates to Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and his deputy Justice Mandisa Maya on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. According to the university, the top two judges of South Africa will be honoured during a special graduation ceremony to be held at the Unisa Muckleneuck Campus.

“This follows a decision of the Unisa Council on June 29, which resolved to award the degrees of Doctor of Laws (LLD) (Honoris Causa) to the two judges of the Constitutional Court in recognition of their sterling contribution to the legal profession in South Africa,” the university said. The Chief Justice will be conferred honours later today, while his deputy is set for her honours on Thursday. For Chief Justice Zondo, the honorary doctorate will be in recognition of the ethical leadership of the South African judiciary over decades of selfless service, commitment to defending and maintaining the independence of the judiciary as an important arm of the state, as well as upholding the ethos and aspirations of a democratic South Africa as enshrined in the Constitution.

“He will also be honoured for maintaining the rule of law and ensuring that justice is accessible to all members of society, regardless of their standing. Mentoring and promotion of legal professionals, and according recognition to those with exceptional skills and qualifications. Commitment to ensuring equitable representation of the judiciary to reflect the country’s national diversity,” the university said in a statement. His deputy has been earmarked in recognition of protection and promotion of the South African Constitution and the values enshrined in it, maintenance of high standards in the development of jurisprudence excellence, as well as empowering and mentoring women in the judiciary and the broader legal profession, and showing ethical leadership and exceptional administrative skills exemplified by high ethical and moral standards. Justice Maya has also shown consistent excellence in selfless human service throughout her legal professional life, the Unisa statement said.