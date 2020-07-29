Children’s home shuts it doors due to lack of funds

By Staff Reporter The Salvation Army is amalgamating two of its children’s homes in Gauteng at the end of the year, due to financial constraints and decreased demand for its services. Territorial commander Colonel Daniel Kasuso said girls from the Strathyre home in Kensington, Johannesburg, would be relocated to the Carl Sithole Home in Soweto over several months. “The Carl Sithole facility has capacity and space for the 39 girls living at Strathyre and renovations have started there. All the staff will be taken care of and will move to Carl Sithole or be redeployed to other Salvation Army ministries.” Kasuso said the Strathyre facilities would continue to be used for Salvation Army activities.

“We are immensely saddened by having to take this step. Strathyre has been home to hundreds of girls over the years.

“However, financial difficulties, which have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 crisis, have forced us to recognise the need to reduce ever-spiralling costs.

“Girls and staff will receive counselling to help them cope with the move. Suitable schools will be sought in their new environments, and, until we are able to place them, they will be transported daily to their existing schools. Every effort is being made to make this transition as pain-free as possible,” he said.

Strathyre’s roots go back to 1921 when it was a home for women and girls in Germiston.

In 1934, it acquired its name, Strathyre, meaning “little haven”, and residents moved to a house in Troyeville. In 1968, the premises in Kensington became home to Strathrye.

Girls between the ages of 3 and 18 are placed by the courts and social workers at the home because their families are not able to care for them.

Some of the residents have been rescued from human traffickers.