Chinese integration report spells trade exchanges with Africa and BRICS countries

Johannesburg – The Chinese government has spelt out its integration report aimed at facilitating the inclusive development of BRICS and other countries in the world. Fu Hua, executive chairperson of the BRICS Media Forum and president of Xinhua News Agency, presented the Chinese second integration report, which spells out the thoughts and guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping on a range of issues affecting China and the rest of the world.

The representatives from China presented the report during the second part of the BRICS Media Forum held at the Houghton Hotel on Saturday. Hua said the report serves to help boost the economies of the Chinese and those of the BRICS countries, including cross-cultural exchange between countries around the world, adding that Jinping's vision was to create a Pan African-inspired growth and development strategy that places the interests of developing countries at the centre of development and civilisation. “Certainly we need to broaden the inclusion of our think tank and promote information release and sharing among us as BRICS countries. We look forward to frequent exchanges so that we can contribute to world civilisation,” he said.

“President Jinping is a visionary leader who has been able to share his visionary way with Africa and other countries to ensure Africa accelerates its development.” Wan Min, of CHN Energy, said the Chinese government continues to invest in South Africa to ensure energy solutions. “We are open to community projects so that our services can be known by local people. We also invited a South African star to promote our services.

“We continue to invite more people to help us highlight the work we do in South Africa. “South Africa is doing its best to invest in clean energy. We understand that South Africa is rich in wind and solar power, and through partnerships we are very earnest in trying to collaborate with the South African government and its people. “We are therefore willing to offer our help in this regard because, as a good family, we all deserve a good life and a bright future,” Min said.

Chris Mutsvangwa, a member of the political bureau of the central committee of Zanu-PF, said Russia and China had helped Zimbabwe fight for democracy and break away from imperialism and colonialism. “Our second life is to survive as a democratic country post-European imperialism. The last life was after 2017, when we managed to change our political system peacefully. We outwitted the West by installing a puppet regime. Our bond will make us ensure Africa has a better future,” Mutsvangwa said. He said the world was shifting from a unipolar order to an inclusive multipolar one.

“In Africa and Asia, which have been colonised for over 5 000 years, that geopolitical role will not go anywhere. We will not allow them to do it in a destructive way. We are happy that Russia is standing next to us. “More unity is needed among BRICS countries. Africa, with its youthful population, is in the limelight of international attention brought by BRICS, which has increased opportunities for Africa to seize its rightful place. They are creating new markets for our goods and offering you sources of capital. This is an opportunity the continent has not had before,” he said. Mutsvangwa said, contrary to Western media reports, Zimbabwe was thriving and creating millionaires in the country without the aid of Western countries.

“We are poised to become the fastest-growing country in the next few years. We have world-class companies investing in Zimbabwe. We are creating millionaires without the aid of Western countries. We are saying ‘invest in Zimbabwe and work with us’,” Mutsvangwa added. Furthermore, he said BRICS was making progress in spite of the challenges and sanctions imposed on the country, adding that Zimbabwe had faced the same sanctions that Russia is facing today. “As a diplomat, I have lived in America and China and saw in China how the government there was changing the lives of the people. I know and understand that if China can make such changes in a short space of time, Africa too can make great strides.