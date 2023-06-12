Chris Walker is keen to serenade Mzansi again

Johannesburg - After an indelible experience in 2019, American award-winning musician Chris Walker returns to South Africa more thrilled to serenade his music lovers. Walker is counting down the months before he graces the shores to reconnect with his SA entourage.

He says he loves performing in South Africa because there’s a mutual love that ignites his heart. The Giving You All My Love hitmaker will perform alongside Regina Belle in a tour that will kick off at the Durban ICC on December 1 and then move to the Sun City Super Bowl Sunday on December 3. He said his last visit was dear to his heart, and the energy he received from his followers was something to talk about.

“My last visit was truly amazing on so many levels. Having the opportunity to honour the late Eddie Zondi was something I will forever cherish. Meeting his family, his mother and the new man behind the jams on Metro FM, Sentle Lehoko, made it such a memorable experience. Additionally, the love from the fans at the concert was life-changing for me. I wish I could live there. Perhaps one day,” said Walker. Asked what he was looking forward to as we gear towards his visit, he said it was to connect with his audience. “I’m looking forward to meeting new fans and creating more life-changing experiences through music. Hopefully, I’ll have the opportunity to visit local schools to encourage students and/or upcoming artists. This will be my first time performing in Durban and Sun City, so I’m really looking forward to it.

“One of the things I love the most about South African audiences is their passion and appreciation for music. I can see and feel the joy in their hearts as they sing every word, which inspires me. I’m also fascinated with the culture and incredible cuisine,” said Walker, speaking about his local fans. He says the theme he would like to permeate throughout the concerts was love, because that’s what kept him coming back to SA: reciprocal love. Walker told The Star about his music journey, highlighting that it had been amazing having worked with other renowned musicians.

“My musical journey has been amazing and continues to evolve. I’ve had the pleasure of working with Al Jarreau, George Benson, Yolanda Adams, Regina Belle, Bebe Winans, Jeffrey Osbourne, Kirk Whalum, Dave Koz, and so many more. God continues opening doors of opportunity, which motivates me to keep perfecting my craft as a singer, songwriter, musician and producer.” Speaking about the upcoming show, he said he would like to take his fans on a journey. “Every show is different because I like to take fans on a journey. I plan to perform a number of songs from my Sincerely Yours CD and several songs I released only in SA, like My Queen, Because I Love You, featuring Dave Koz, and See Me Now. I have a number of other surprises. I can’t give them all away."