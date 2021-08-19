Chrome mining hotshots face arrest for alleged fraud and misconduct

Johannesburg - Three chrome mining hotshots face arrest and serious jail time as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) ponders on hard evidence implicating the trio in fraud and misconduct relating to mining projects in Limpopo. The Director of Public Prosecutions in Pretoria dismissed the representations by Anthony Ras, Gertrude Ramaphoka and Mokgophi Mmagakane to have 94 counts of fraud and 94 counts of defeating the ends of justice withdrawn against them.

The Star's Investigative unit has seen a copy of the charge sheet that the NPA has compiled and prior to the court appearance on August 24 2021 in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Polokwane. The three were alleged to be in the service of VDH Holdings, Absolute Group Management and Nicholas William van der Hoven during 2016. This was when VDH and Absolute Group Management launched a court application to review and set aside the Minister of Mineral Resources’ decision to grant Samancor Chrome Ltd, the world’s largest chrome miner, mining rights over four chrome rich properties in Limpopo. VDH Holdings and Absolute Group Management are companies that at the time were owned by Bauba Resources Limited, a JSE listed mining company.

Van Der Hoven, the CEO of Bauba, was also a director of VDH and Absolute at the time they launched the litigation and signed various affidavits on behalf of VDH and Absolute in a litigation that went all the way to the Constitutional Court. Samancor was victorious in this civil litigation and retained its mining rights over the four properties then commenced with mining operations. It was the conduct of various individuals linked to van der Hoven and his entities that caught the eye of the Hawks and the NPA. In the charge sheet, it is alleged by the NPA that van der Hoven, in an affidavit that he signed and which was placed before the High Court in Pretoria, placed untrue information before the Court and that he acted in common purpose with Ras, Ramaphoka and Mmagakane to commit fraud.

The false evidence that was placed before the Court and was also elaborated on in argument by counsel representing VDH and Absolute, included misrepresentations that VDH and Absolute obtained 741 affidavits from community members in the areas where Samancor was awarded mining licenses which community members all alleging that they were never consulted by Samancor prior to the awarding of the mining rights. It is obligated for any entity to consult with the affected community when they apply for prospecting or mining rights over community land. Samancor has maintained that they did consult with the community and approached the authorities for assistance to investigate the false affidavits that had been obtained by van der Hoven’s companies. On further investigation it was discovered that the community members that signed affidavits were misled by the accused in believing that they were in fact applying for jobs. The deponents claim they had no idea that the pro forma statements they signed had anything to do with Samancor not consulting with the communities.

The Star has seen an internal NPA memorandum that made it clear that more arrests cannot be excluded and that witnesses that were co perpetrators of the offences will be called. A source close to the investigations disclosed that more arrests may well be on the cards. This included lawyers that participated in this scheme and the businessman that is at the head of the entities that stood the most to benefit. The Star sent questions to van der Hoven which weren’t answered by deadline