Chuffed dad-to-be Moshe Ndiki prepares for his ‘miracle’ babies

Johannesburg - Popular media personality Moshe Ndiki is beside himself with gratitude as he announces that, after praying for a miracle, he is going to be a father. The Gomora actor took to Instagram to share the news with his followers, revealing that his surrogate was expecting twins.

“Today we went on our final ‘can we tell people’ scan, and I couldn’t be happier. What a journey; what a dream come true. Between keeping it a secret and getting our go-ahead, all, if not most, of my friends and family knew (be)cause the good news, iyandisinda ma. I’ve prayed for this miracle of just being a dad and also for this gift to myself on my 31st birthday, my mom, who is now a soon-to-be grandmother. I have no words for God’s mercy and love for me. The past two years, I’ve tried to live and build a life where me and my child could be good, comfortable, safe, and loved, and God said, ‘because uphapha bamba twins’. It’s a funny story how that happened, but I thank God and my surrogate, my surrogate’s husband, and my family. My egg donor, thank you, thank you,” said Ndiki. Ndiki says he has been patiently waiting for this moment and speaks further about the surrogacy journey, revealing that it is not easy. “This journey is not for the faint-hearted, and it’s been well documented. For those waiting, for those trying, for those interested. Me and my surrogate have been calling each other ‘mzali we twins’. It’s always surreal, but we prayed over that term (be)cause pregnancy is tricky, it’s sensitive, and scary.