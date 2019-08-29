Busissiwe 'Cici' Twala. File Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Singer Busisiwe ‘Cici’ Twala believes the truth of how her injuries were sustained will soon come out. This is according to her legal representatives.

These comments come after her ex-boyfriend and kwaito star, Arthur Mafokate, was acquitted of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He was exonerated at the Midrand Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

In a statement her lawyer, Keegan Elliot, said that she would “not give up the fight”. He confirmed that she would seek redress.

“This is the most important redress that our client seeks - that the truth of the incident be brought to light. Accordingly, our instruction, at present, is to proceed with the civil suit previously noted,” the statement read.

In the statement issued on behalf of Twala, Elliot said the acquittal would prevent Mafokate’s version from being placed before the court and, accordingly, the public.

Kwaito star Arthur Mafokate. Picture: Dimpho Maja African News Agency (ANA)

“We advise that the accused was acquitted during an application for dismissal, in terms of the Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act. During the aforesaid process, the honourable court weighs the matter, before the defence’s case, on the case presented by the prosecution,” read the statement.

Mafokate’s lawyer, Daniel Nakeng, said his client had mixed feelings as his dignity had been harmed. He said his client believed these effects would take many years to dissipate.

The kwaito artist was cleared of dragging his former singer girlfriend, Twala, along the street behind his vehicle.

According to Nakeng the court found there was no reason to convict Mafokate. He said the court found no evidence linking him to the allegations that he’d dragged Twala on the street.

“The court found that Ms Twala was the aggressor. She was the one holding on to the door. It’s not like she was tied to the car and dragged. If she had let go of the door she wouldn’t have been injured,” said Nakeng.

Nakeng said Mafokate had maintained his innocence throughout the ordeal.