Mayor Mzwandile Masina.

Johannesburg - Fifty six farms at a value of R120million are to be released by the City of Ekurhuleni to local smallholder and subsistence farmers to improve food security, increase tax and revenue base for the city. Mayor Mzwandile Masina said this would expand food export and attract new investments into the city. The initiative, he said, would also enhance the quality of livelihoods, and increase the number of job opportunities in the region.

Over 1000 hectares of land will be released to the beneficiaries in a programme that will generate about R200m revenue for the city through medium-term lease in addition to other immense economic benefits.

The key milestones and time frames in relation to the programme are as follows:

The advertisement of the tender calling for prospective beneficiaries of the 56 farms to bid was released on September 13;

A briefing session for the candidate beneficiaries will be held on October 4 at the Germiston City Hall from 9am;

The city will hold Ekurhuleni Agriculture Summit to thrash out how the city will use agriculture to boost its economy between October 7 and 8.

“The city’s agriculture development and support programme, of which the rapid land release is part thereof covers five key elements that will transform and grow the agriculture and agro processing sector in Ekurhuleni as farmers will be assisted with access to council-owned land, technical support, skills development, access to funding and access to markets and off-take agreements,” Masina said.

“The city is in the process of finalising economic partnerships agreements with private sector companies, government agencies, development financial institutions, industry bodies, farmers’ associations, research institutions and training organisations.

“The collaboration will support the city’s intent to position Ekurhuleni as the preferred investment destination for urban agriculture and agro processing, in order to strengthen our competitiveness in attracting foreign direct investment, direct domestic investment and creating jobs,” he said.

About R14m has already been budgeted in the current financial year for services of researchers and economists who will provide support for the programme.

The Star