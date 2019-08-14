In this file picture, City Power officials remove illegal electricity connections in Emhlangeni informal settlement in Roodepoort.

Following years of off-and-on protests by residents Zandspruit informal settlement and the death of three children last year due to electrocution by illegal connections, the City has announced the connection of some 700 households to the grid. In March, the City launched the beginning of a new development of the residential sites in Zandspruit - a first for a housing project of this magnitude.

The project, as set out over three phases, is expected to yield up to 2 400 walk-up units upon full completion.

In managing alternative accommodation as development progresses, the City’s department of housing has identified an additional piece of land to be used as an alternative site where a total of 24 structures will be built and completed by August 15.

The 24 family structures will cater for 13 families that have encroached on a newly-built road and the 10 structures will accommodate the 10 families identified from the transit camp. There has been extensive consultation with community members through public and street committee meetings through the mayco member for housing Meshack van Wyk.

The office of mayor Herman Mashaba has led a bid to ensure that the community is meaningfully engaged. Furthermore, consent forms were submitted on July 17 to the families that have encroached.

“It is important to indicate that despite the challenges the process of electrification has posed, we have written an indemnity letter to Eskom on August 1 in support of the project to create space for the existing services and the new infrastructure, including the families that have settled in the area.

“The community of Zandspruit has been actively involved in the project and have shown a high degree of ownership over the project by finding practical solutions to issues of encroachment that were hindering progress,” said Van Wyk.

The contractor is currently on site to build structures to accommodate families who need to be relocated to an alternative site.

“The level of commitment exemplified by community members is very encouraging indeed and will most certainly fast-track the development.

"We would like to applaud the community for supporting the process of ensuring that our people have access to electricity. I have also instructed the housing department to submit an application for electrification of the alternative sites.

“In addition, I went to the newly-established extension 84 and observed progress on the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) project.

“The general plan for extension 84 was approved during July. I have been informed that JRA has taken the initiative to prepare the detailed engineering design covering road and storm water and soon this extension will be linked with Cosmo City extension 7 and Zandspruit,” said Van Wyk.