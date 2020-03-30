City of Joburg grapples with homelessness challenge during lockdown

Johannesburg - City of Joburg employees found themselves with huge problems on their hands when they tried to remove homeless people from the streets and give them shelter during the 21-day lockdown. The City found itself dealing with a shortage of food and supplies when more homeless people they had not anticipated arrived at a shelter wanting assistance too. While they had prepared food and shelter for a certain number of people, word got out to other homeless people who then descended to the place which also posed security challenges at the site. According to the City, they took a decision on the evening of Friday March 27 to bus homeless people to YMCA in Soweto, Orlando East. This was after the YMCA stated that that it would be able to assist the City house the homeless. "The City accepted this offer from the owner of YMCA as the shelters, 3 Kotze Overnight shelter and Governors House Assessment Centre in Braamfontein in particular were oversubscribed as the call for the homeless to present themselves to shelters in the City filtered through the streets.

"The City took a decision to bus the homeless to YMCA using the services of 13 Metrobuses escorted by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department. However, the number grew overnight as word spread out that YMCA is accommodating homeless, increasing the numbers that were initially accounted for.

"As these growing numbers were not anticipated, this resulted in the shortage of food and other supplies and posed a challenge to the provision of security on site," the City said in a statement on Monday.

Working with Gauteng Department of Social Development to ensure that the homeless were housed, fed and secured, the City said it then moved the homeless people from YMCA to various recreational Centres across Joburg.

"We urge communities to support the City in its efforts to take care of the homeless during this Lockdown period."

Last week the Gauteng Department of Social Development said it had identified 30 school with hostel facilities to house homeless people during the 21-day lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Star