Speaking at the passing out parade of 1085 new metro officers, outgoing City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said the increase in numbers was vital given that at any one time, the JMPD only had about 700 officers on patrol.
“In a city of more than five million residents, this is simply not adequate,” he said.
In 2017, Mashaba said, a bold decision was taken to ensure public safety and law enforcement.
“Authorities know that the immediate job at hand is not merely to keep residents safe, but to carry out their work in such a manner that it allows people to actually feel safe.