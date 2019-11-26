City of Joburg intensifies crime fighting plan with 1085 new officers









The single argest recruitment of metro police officers across any of the country’s metros was done by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) on Monday. Speaking at the passing out parade of 1085 new metro officers, outgoing City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said the increase in numbers was vital given that at any one time, the JMPD only had about 700 officers on patrol. “In a city of more than five million residents, this is simply not adequate,” he said. In 2017, Mashaba said, a bold decision was taken to ensure public safety and law enforcement. “Authorities know that the immediate job at hand is not merely to keep residents safe, but to carry out their work in such a manner that it allows people to actually feel safe.

“There are those who would suggest that we are losing the fight against crime and lawlessness, but we are not ones to throw in the towel so easily.

“We are all too aware of the failure to apprehend criminals, especially the murderers of our law enforcement officers,” he said.

“For as long as our borders remain as vulnerable as they are, our police will continuously chase a moving target as a result of some criminal elements who will seize on the weakness to commit crimes and move in and out of the country at will,” Mashaba said.

Outgoing Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba addressing the new recruits. Picture: Timothy Bernard

The new officers received training in matters of law and constitutionalism, finance, restraining techniques, professional conduct and the fight against corruption.

They then attended further training with the South African Police Service where they learnt about the criminal justice system, tactical street survival, crime prevention as well as how to manage incidents of domestic violence and children in conflict with the law.

Of concern, Mashaba said, was the increase in the number of Johannesburg motorists driving under the influence of alcohol.

Last week, the city launched a new alcohol evidence centre in Marlboro.

Public Safety MMC Michael Sun said the centre would be a central point for the metro police and other law enforcement officers and agencies dealing with drunken driving in northern Johannesburg.