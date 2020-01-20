City of Joburg loses R60m to load shedding









File photo: Reuters City Power lost about R60million in direct financial loss as a result of the recent load shedding. City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that the total cost which resulted from the load shedding amounted to R58.8m. He added the financial impact was related to at least 16 blackouts between October 16 and January 5. “Our system, which was never meant to be switched on and off at quick intervals, took a serious knock during load shedding and the impact is still felt even now long after load shedding was temporarily suspended,” he said. Mangena said that City Power was obligated, as a municipal utility, to help the national power utility to save a certain amount of electricity to avoid a total shutdown.

“It is during this time of load shedding where City Power infrastructure not only takes a serious knock, but we also lose a lot of money,” he said.

Mangena added that City Power’s losses were in three areas: staff overtime, equipment failures and potential lost profit.

About R1.2m was lost because of staff overtime as City Power was forced to avail technicians and operators after normal working hours to ensure restorations are done after load shedding.

“Due to our ageing infrastructure, we have seen an increase in areas taking a long time to restore due to insurge currents and explosions,” added Mangena.

The municipal utility lost R14m on equipment which either failed during restorations or the transformers or mini-substation exploded during insurgents of current.

The loss of potential profit stood at R43.6m which City Power would have made if the utility was selling electricity to customers.

“But because of load shedding, people are not consuming which means loss of revenue. These losses do not include billions of rand lost by businesses’ lack of activity across the City of Joburg during load shedding,” said Mangena.

City Power chief executive Lerato Setshedi said that the cost of load shedding was “huge” for City Power.

“We decided on the desktop snapshot of what it means so that we can inform our strategy going forward, especially in the event that load shedding stays with us in future,” he said.

Eskom said yesterday that despite the fact the power system was constrained, there was minimal risk of load shedding.

The utility said it lost several units at the weekend despite a doubled effort to return units. As a result, it ran its open cycle gas turbines and its pumped storage schemes to meet the demand.

“Critical maintenance is being done to units on planned outages and some of those on unplanned outages to ensure their timeous return to service to meet the coming week’s increased demand.”