City of Joburg mayor to resume his duties after falling ill last week

Johannesburg - The mayor of the City of Joburg, Kabelo Gwamanda, is expected to respond to the State of the City Address (SoCa) debate today after falling ill last week. The SoCa debate will continue this morning, followed by the budget speech in the afternoon.

“Whilst I am not at liberty to discuss his health, the mayor has rested, is recovering well, and should be able to resume his duties this week,” the speaker of council, Colleen Makhubele, said. Makhubele was briefing the media on preparations for the budget and budget debate as well as the continuation of the SoCa debate. Makhubele said the budget presentation that will be released today will send a clear message to the residents of Johannesburg on what the Government of Local Unity Coalition values.

“As we gather each year in this fashion, post the State of the City Address, where the mayor presents the priorities of the city together with the envisaged programmes and initiatives to address the prevailing grave conditions that our residents find themselves in, including dealing with service delivery failures and enhancements,” Makhubele said. Makhubele said the total capital and operational budget for the 2023/24 year will be detailed, including revenue collection plans. The City of Joburg has been on a rigorous campaign to collect rates from residents and clamp down on businesses and customers who are serial defaulters. For the municipality to become financially stable, they had to collect enough rates from residents and businesses. “The AG’s report was very clear on the performance of municipalities and the worryingly low revenue collection levels. Joburg is no exception, and we must continue to collect revenue despite the economic climate. We collect revenue in order to deliver on community needs, otherwise the IDP consultation would have been a futile exercise,” Makhubele said.

Makhubele reiterated statements that had been made by the MMC for Finance, Dada Morero, for residents to pay for services. “As the speaker of council and legislature, we would be failing if we did not echo MMC Morero’s recent call for every property owner and business to pay their monthly invoices in full and regularly. Our suppliers of power and water, Eskom and Rand Water, respectively, expect the City of Joburg to pay them for supplying electricity and water,” Makhubele said. The GLU budget was expected to be pro-poor and focused on the 11 priorities of the current mayor of Johannesburg.