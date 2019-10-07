This is after the station's water was disconnected last month for allegedly being R8million in arrears.
Gautrain officials maintain they paid their water account in full every month to Cedar Park Properties, a company linked to Regiments.
Regiments has previously been accused of making unlawful payments of over R500m from the Transnet Second Defined Benefit Fund to Gupta-linked entities Trillian and Albatime between December 2015 and April 2016.
The Johannesburg Property Company said the city sold the land to Cedar Park Properties for R280m in 2006, but was only registered in the Deeds Office in 2013.