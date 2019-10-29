City of Joburg sticks to it's guns and refuses to pay ransom to hackers









Technology Theft/ Hacker The City of Joburg has encouraged residents to continue to pay their minimum monthly charges as it battles with hackers who have accessed its systems. Yesterday, the city held a media briefing on the recent cyberattack on its Information and Communications Technology (ICT) systems. The hackers have demanded a R500000 ransom which they wanted paid by Monday. MMC for finance Funzela Ngobeni, head of IT Cyril Baloyi, head of forensics Shadrack Sibiya and chief operations Officer Floyd Brink said the attacks had significantly affected the city’s ability to deliver services. At least seven centres were affected. The hacking has resulted in residents not receiving their bill statements via email and the closure of call centres, so residents would not be able to lodge service queries and complaints. “This attack is opportunistic in both its form and its timing. It is timed to coincide with all city month-end processes affecting both supplier payments and customer payments.

“Building plan and town planning systems also remain down. This means the planning department will be operating on limited services,” said Ngobeni.

He added that they had made significant progress and if they continued on this trajectory the City should be able to restore 80% of its system capacity. They had restored some of the critical customer systems such as billing, property valuation, land information, e-health and libraries services.

A decision has been taken not to pay the ransom. “I can confirm the city will not concede to their demands and we are confident that we will be able to restore systems to full functionality,” Ngobeni said.

He said customers could pay their bills via alternative payments methods such as EFT, EasyPay outlets (Pick * Pay and Checkers) and the post office.

Baloyi said they were aware of the loopholes in the City’s system and had a plan in place to deal with it. “Unfortunately, we were hit before it could be implemented,” he said.

Ngobeni said they were working with international cyber-forensic partners. “Our primary goal is ensuring the restoration of all our services.”