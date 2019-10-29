Yesterday, the city held a media briefing on the recent cyberattack on its Information and Communications Technology (ICT) systems. The hackers have demanded a R500000 ransom which they wanted paid by Monday.
MMC for finance Funzela Ngobeni, head of IT Cyril Baloyi, head of forensics Shadrack Sibiya and chief operations Officer Floyd Brink said the attacks had significantly affected the city’s ability to deliver services. At least seven centres were affected.
The hacking has resulted in residents not receiving their bill statements via email and the closure of call centres, so residents would not be able to lodge service queries and complaints.
“This attack is opportunistic in both its form and its timing. It is timed to coincide with all city month-end processes affecting both supplier payments and customer payments.