City of Joburg stops services not deemed essential during lockdown

Joburg residents will have to live with their pavement gardens growing wild until the end of lockdown.

Gardening on pavements outside residents’ properties is not allowed as it is not regarded an essential service. Neither will Joburg City Parks and Zoo be doing any pavement cutting. Anyone venturing out of their property for any other purpose than those permitted in the regulations risks arrest.

During lockdown the city will not be cutting off water and electricity. The revenue department said the city announced that SMSes would be sent to customers with their latest figures owing. They will also be able to register on the city’s website for e-services to get their bills - www.joburg.org.za

Motor vehicle licence renewals have been suspended. Any car or driving licence that expires during South Africa’s national Covid-19 lockdown will remain valid. After the lockdown ends, those with expired licences will have another 30 days to renew. The grace period also applies to roadworthy certificates and professional driving permits.

Refuse removal will continue as normal - residents should put out their bins by 7am for collection.