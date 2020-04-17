City of Joburg stops services not deemed essential during lockdown
Gardening on pavements outside residents’ properties is not allowed as it is not regarded an essential service. Neither will Joburg City Parks and Zoo be doing any pavement cutting. Anyone venturing out of their property for any other purpose than those permitted in the regulations risks arrest.
During lockdown the city will not be cutting off water and electricity. The revenue department said the city announced that SMSes would be sent to customers with their latest figures owing. They will also be able to register on the city’s website for e-services to get their bills - www.joburg.org.za
Motor vehicle licence renewals have been suspended. Any car or driving licence that expires during South Africa’s national Covid-19 lockdown will remain valid. After the lockdown ends, those with expired licences will have another 30 days to renew. The grace period also applies to roadworthy certificates and professional driving permits.
Refuse removal will continue as normal - residents should put out their bins by 7am for collection.
The city has announced guidelines on burials and cremations in response to the lockdown.
These are intended to enforce physical distancing. The following measures have been put in place and are in effect immediately:
Funeral booking offices will be opened from Monday to Friday with skeleton staff.
Burial and cremation bookings can be processed within a 24-hour notice period.
The reopening/reuse of graves applications are subjected to a 48-hour notice period.
All burial processions should have fewer than 50 people gathering.
Cremation services are limited to fewer than 40 people at the chapel.
Tractor loader backhoes will be made available to assist with grave closures during this period only.
Grave tracing processes will be halted during this period.