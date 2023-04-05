City of Joburg to waive interest on late payments of municipal services for March and April

Johannesburg - The City of Johannesburg says it will waive the interest on late payments of municipal services for March and April. According to MMC for Finance in Johannesburg, councillor Dada Morero, the decision was taken because of recent system maintenance on its Enterprise Resource Planning system, "which led to a number of customers not receiving their monthly statements on time, resulting in missed payments“.

In a statement, the city said customers are advised not to panic if they receive two bills in April, reflecting billing for both March and April. "The April bill will also include customers’ March balance, reflecting any outstanding or paid amounts. This means that customers may have a credit, or an outstanding amount, on their April statements, depending on their circumstances. Customers who had chosen a fixed payment due date may also receive their March statement this month, reflecting due dates that have already passed," read the statement. Morero said that the city apologises for the inconvenience caused during the system maintenance, but it was necessary so that they would henceforth improve service delivery.