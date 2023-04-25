City of Joburg without a mayor, again

Johannesburg - Thapelo Amad has resigned as the mayor of the City of Joburg after internal pressure from the ANC-led coalition and a loss of confidence from supporters. Amad would have faced a motion of no confidence lodged by the Patriotic Alliance (PA), which accused him of embarrassing the municipality.

The last nail in the coffin was an interview with the SABC, where he announced that he would be securing a R9.5 billion loan that would enable the municipality to deliver services and create a smart city. But there were contradictions about this loan, with the MMC of finance, Dada Morero, claiming no knowledge of it and expressing opposition to securing such a vast loan. ANC Gauteng chairperson Panyaza Lesufi told the media last night that the coalition partners had received information about Amad’s intention to resign. It was not clear if he had submitted his resignation to City of Joburg Speaker Colleen Makhubele. While the motion of no confidence was expected to extend to the speaker and chief whip, Lesufi announced that the ANC coalition would defend these motions.

“In the meeting, Al Jama-ah presented to us the resignation letter of the mayor, Thapelo Amad, and after lengthy deliberation and consultation, the Government of Local Unity accepted the resignation letter,” Lesufi said. Amad thanked those who supported him in his short term in office. He took the opportunity to explain his statements on the R9.5bn loan. “The R9bn was just a prospect; it was still a discussion as the mayor, and I engaged the stakeholders so that there is stability. When you engage stakeholders, it also suggests good governance; it was not part of council, and there were no contraventions of any laws,” he said.

PA leader Gayton McKenzie, who had threatened to quit the ANC-led coalition, said the PA would honour its commitment to the City of Joburg government of unity. McKenzie had faced criticism from politicians who accused the party of selfish interests in coalitions. “There is nothing wrong with the PA; they (the DA) want subservient people, and we are not subservient. They can stand on their hats, and we will not be controlled by them. This coalition is intact; we have been offered many things, and we are still here,” he said. Amad said he was happy with some of the milestones that his government had achieved in his time as mayor.