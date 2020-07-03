City of Joburg’s ANC-led administration denies firing top officials hired by Mashaba

The City of Joburg’s ANC-led administration has denied “purging”heads of various utilities and entities appointed by the former DA-led council. To date, the heads of City Power, the Johannesburg Property Company, the Joburg Market and chief of the Joburg Metro Police Department have gone. However, the city’s member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for finance, Jolidee Matongo, speaking to Metrowatch, said it was not a political move, but that there were allegations of irregularities against some of those who were no longer working. The chief executives of City Power, Lerato Setshedi and Helen Botes of the Joburg Property Company have been placed on special leave, the chief executive of the Joburg Market, Ayanda Kanana had resigned, as had Joburg Metro Police Department chief, David Tembe, who was facing disciplinary hearings. Matongo stressed these were not politically motivated. The DA and EFF have accused the ANC of playing political games.

“Suspension of the City Power’s chief executive demonstrates that the board is playing ANC politics, instead of maintaining critical oversight of the ailing power utility, improving operations and implementing a workable turnaround strategy,” said Nico De Jager, former MMC for environment and infrastructure services, adding that ironically, three executives accused of corruption and allegations of inflating invoices were still in their offices while investigations are under way.

“We believe in the rule of law.

“We believe that all these allegations of maladministration and corruption of all officials should be investigated and where anyone is found to be guilty of wrongdoing that the appropriate steps should be taken,” he said.

The EFF in Joburg said the mayor Geoff Makhubo has “surrendered the city to a criminal syndicate which has captured the city through a flagrant campaign of transgressing all governance protocols, more especially related to supply chain and labour law.”