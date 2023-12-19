City of Johannesburg grants thousands of pensioners a rebate ahead of festive season

The City of Johannesburg has granted pensioner rebates to thousands of deserving elderly homeowners ahead of the festive period. The city said that as of December 8, it had received 40 321 pensioner rebate applications, of which it had to reject 6 016 of them for various reasons.

A total of 21 436 pensioners will enjoy their holiday season after being granted for a rebate on their residential properties, out of 33 121 applicants assessed. This means that in the future, some retirees will pay nothing on their municipal bill's rates section, while others would receive a 50% decrease in their property rates based on them qualifying. According to Kgamanyane Maphologela, Group Finance’s director for Communications and Stakeholder Engagement, the city was pleased that more pensioners were being authorised for pensioner rebates.

“The team continues to work around the clock to process all pensioner rebate applications. Pensioners who applied before or by the end of 30 September 2023 will be retrospectively adjusted to 1 July 2023,” said Maphologela. Maphologela said a further 5 669 successful applicants already had their rebate adjusted retrospectively from 1 July 2023. He said the reasons for some pensioner rebate applications being rejected, include:

* ﻿﻿Applicant is not the registered owner of the property. * ﻿﻿Applications or supporting documentation incomplete. (The team reaches out to request additional information and if received the application is reconsidered.) * ﻿﻿Income of the registered owner, in the case of pensioners between 60-70 years of age, exceeds the threshold income amounting to R 20 404.

Maphologela said all accounts related to unprocessed pensioner rebate applications are flagged for no credit control actions. “Once an application is granted or approved, it will reflect on the statement and the account will be adjusted accordingly.” *Pensioner citizens aged 60 to 69 pensioners whose gross monthly household income is less than R11 904, and pensioners from the age of 60 who own property valued up to R 1.5 million (included of the residential threshold value of R300 000).

*Get a 100% rates rebate up to R1.5 million in market value (which includes the R300,000 residential threshold value). Rates will be applied to the remaining balance of properties valued over R1.5 million. *Pensioners whose gross monthly household income is equal to or less than R20 404 but greater than R11 904, as well as pensioners from the age of 60 who have property values up to R 1.5 million (including the residential threshold value of R300 000). *It is also explained that pensioners whose gross monthly household income is lower than R11 904 and the property value up to R 1.5 million (inclusive of the residential threshold value of R300 000) for pensioners from the age of 60.